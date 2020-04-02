BONFIELD — Johnny H. Schultz, 74, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (March 28, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Fairbury, the son of Harold and Bernice (Wesemann) Schultz. Johnny married Sandra Grumish on Aug. 20, 1967, at the Coal City United Methodist Church.
Johnny owned Vansco Industrial Supply for 25 years and retired in 2010. Prior to owning Vansco, he had been an accountant at Armour Pharmaceutical.
He was a graduate of Herscher High School and Marycrest Business College.
Johnny was a member of the Bonfield EUM church and was the church auditor for more than 20 years.
He was a former Bonfield Village Board member for 12 years, a former Little League coach, and a member of the Armour Executive Club.
Johnny was an avid Yankees fan, and he and his wife traveled to all 30 Major League Baseball parks. Johnny enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his granddaughter’s activities.
Surviving are his wife, Sandi, of Bonfield; a son, Johnny A. “Turk” Schultz, of Bonfield; a daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Brian) Heath, of Dwight; his mother, Bernice Schultz, of Kankakee; and a sister, Joyce (Gary) Orwig, of Titusville, Fla. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Rachel, Hailey and Taylor Heath; and a niece, Jennifer (Steven) Waid.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A private graveside service will be in Bonfield Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Salina Fire Department.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
