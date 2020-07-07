BONFIELD — Johnny H. Schultz, 74, of Bonfield, passed away March 28, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Bonfield Lions Club.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Salina Fire Department.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
