MOMENCE — Johnny “John” N. Cullum Sr., 91, of Momence, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 19, 1928, in Dunklin, Mo., the son of James H. and Cora M. Thrasher Cullum. John married Mable Becker on June 7, 1952, in Crystal Lake. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Kenneth Cullum, of Momence, James Cullum, of Momence, and Johnny Cullum, of Tennessee; three daughters, Penny Smith, of Texas, Peggy Pina, of Momence, and Carol Cullum-Neybert, of Momence; one brother, Edgar Cullum, of North Chicago; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers; two sisters; one son, Jasee Cullum; one daughter; and one granddaughter, Heather Cullum.
John was a retired welder from Calumet Steel in Chicago Heights.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era in Germany.
John had been a 32nd Degree Mason.
He loved to mow his lawn.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!