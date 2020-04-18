ST. ANNE — Johnnie “Butch” Mack Morris, 56, of St. Anne, passed away in the early hours of Thursday (April 14, 2020) at his home.
He was born April 3, 1964, in Kankakee, the son of Johney (Dolores) Morris and Sandra (Robert) Milton. Butch married Melanie Shepard on July 25, 1992, in Manteno. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Krystal (Salvador) Ramirez, of St.Anne; one son, Travis Morris, of St.Anne; three grandchildren, Halle Morris, of Limestone, Dawson Morris, of Watseka, Salvador Ramirez Jr., of St. Anne; father, Johney Morris, of Bradley; mother, Sandra (Robert) Milton, of Kankakee; three sisters, April Morales, of Bradley, Annette (Scott) Clyden and Holly Milton, of Kankakee; one brother, Thomas (JinJin), of Japan; four nieces, Brittany Pizano, of Champaign, Porfiria Morales, of Bradley, Jennifer (Jeremy) Kissack, of Crescent City, and Casandra Morris, of Texas; three nephews, Tyler (Anabel) Wadley, of Washington, Christian Morris, of Texas, and Joshua Palenik, of Kankakee; and many great-nieces and great-nephews who he loved dearly.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Dolores Morris; brother, James Morris; niece, Jolene Sander; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
He was a semi-truck driver who loved being on the road. His hobbies were spending time with his kids, grandkids and family. He also enjoyed working on cars, cooking out and traveling. Butch was a practical joker who loved joking with his family.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the children.
