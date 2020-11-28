John Walker

BOURBONNAIS — John E. Walker, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at the Citadel Care Center of Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 29, 1939, in Decatur.
John volunteered his time to help out the local Salvation Army as a bell ringer and was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church.
He was an avid collector of baseball cards, Hot Wheels and old toys. He loved hunting, going to auctions, and going to garage sales.
Surviving are his two daughters, Tina and Theresa Walker; his extended family, Alexia “Chambers” Helm; and sincerest friends, Kashmir Ratty, Mike Connors, Cynth Searls Dupuis, Viki Tungren and Gracia Regas.
The family would like to extend “a special thanks to Uplifted Care and the Citadel Care Center of Kankakee.”
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
