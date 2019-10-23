John W. Taube, “Chops,” “Grandpa Chops,” “Action,” 54, passed away Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019).
He was born May 28, 1965, in Chicago, and was a proud, lifelong resident of Kankakee. Throughout his career, John worked for several local companies as an electrician. He was also a self-proclaimed “professional ground score artist” who had a knack for finding treasures in the ordinary and a love for live music. He was also very adventurous and loved the outdoors.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and JoAnne Taube.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqui and Ross Reichwein; one grandson, Beckett; and his sister and brother-in-law, Janette and Paul Egerton. As an adult, John connected with his biological families: father, Ed, along with four sisters, Nicole, Rebecca, Janiene and Celeste, and four brothers, Eddie, Todd, Eric and David. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Debbie.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Private burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See by Kankakee River State Park.
