CAPE CORAL, FLA. — John Edward “Jack” Swan, husband, father, and friend to many, peacefully passed away July 26, 2020, in Cape Coral, Fla., from complications of COVID-19.
He was born Feb. 1, 1926, in Paxton, to Albert and Mabel Patton Swan, both deceased. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert Swan, Vernon Swan, Kenneth Swan, Alyn Swan and Daryl Swan; and one sister, Alberta Bement.
Surviving is one brother, Ronald Swan, of Rockford.
Jack was married for 60 years to Damaris Ann Whitcomb Swan, deceased in 2008, and together, they have five children, Bob (Marcia), Danforth, Dennis (Jill), Villa Grove, Patsy (Scott), N. Ft. Myers, Fla., Perry (Kathy), N. Ft. Myers, and John (Pam), Hartsburg, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater from 1943-47 as a Coxwain.
While living in Paxton, Jack was a member of the American Legion and became a Cub Scout leader and, later, a Boy Scout Master. He also joined the Masons and earned the 32nd Degree status.
Through his many years living in Watseka, Jack freely gave of his time and energy to his family, friends, clubs and organizations. He was a member of the Ercoupe Flying Club. He was a 58-year lifetime member of the American Legion Post 23, the Legionnaire of the Year in 1985, and was commander twice. He was a 65-year member of the IBEW Electrical Workers Union. He was also an active member in the VFW and the Shriner’s. He often boasted that he stood at the same street corner for 50 years collecting donations on Poppy Day. Never did he miss helping with the annual Shriner’s Vidalia onion sales. Jack was on the board of the Historical Society and was often involved in tours and fundraising activities for the old courthouse. He also was very involved in the Hubbard Trail Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois. Jack was an active member of the Methodist Church where he seldom missed Sunday services in his later years because he said he found peace there.
Jack worked for CIPS and later Ameren for 32 years. Upon his retirement in 1986, Jack began volunteering at Legion Park where he took on the park as if it were his own back yard. He mowed and manicured the grounds, trimmed and planted trees and rebuilt the bridge over the lagoon, among other things. He earned the Citizen of the Year Award in 1989 for his multiple and continued volunteer services. In 2015, Jack was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated activities in the community.
Jack had a life well lived. He loved his family fiercely and was a friend to people from all walks of life. His multiple hobbies included fishing, boating, hunting and woodworking. He was a pilot and dearly loved riding his motorcycle well into his 80’s. He was a force to be reckoned with and will be sorely missed by his friends and family.
A time of remembrance will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Legion Park, Watseka, in front of the Veteran’s Memorial. (In case of rain, in the pavilion near the memorial.) Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Navel honorary rights will be at 4 p.m. followed by private burial in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Memorial may be made to American Legion Post 23, PO Box 98, Watseka, IL 60970 or Watseka First Methodist Church, 301 S 4th St, Watseka, IL 60970 or the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, Fla.
