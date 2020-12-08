CHEBANSE — John S. Surprenant, 96, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (Dec. 4, 2020) at Ascension Village Heritage Village in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 18, 1924, in St. George, the son of Edmond and Eva (Regnier) Surprenant. John married Gertrude M. “Tootie” Fortin on Nov. 17, 1945, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2017.
John was a Chebanse area farmer.
He was a member of the Kankakee V.F.W., the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
John was a board member for the Kankakee County Veteran’s Assistance Commission and a member of the Kankakee County Corn Growers Association. He was also the Minnie Creek Drainage District Commissioner.
He enjoyed playing cards.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the 96th Infantry Division and the Pacific Theatre in Okinawa during World War II.
He was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Bill Surprenant, of Chebanse, and Larry and Jackie Surprenant, of Denison, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Evelyn Surprenant, of Momence.
In addition to his wife, Gertrude Surprenant, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Lynn Daniels; two sisters, Margaret and Christabelle; and six brothers, Marcel, Lionel, Tony, Paul, Roland and Thomas.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the Otto Township Fire Protection District or for Masses.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
