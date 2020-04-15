KANKAKEE — John D. Story Sr., 85, of Kankakee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday (April 9, 2020) after complications of congestive heart failure.
John was born May 16, 1934, in Black Oak, Ark., the son of Samuel and Fannie (Hill) Story.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960; during this time, he married Sandra McCrary on July 12, 1959.
John would go on to earn his Masters of Theology from Olivet Nazarene University. After completing his education, John worked for many years as a minister in the Nazarene faith. He was the full-time pastor for Kempton Church of the Nazarene for 10 years, Kankakee Westbrook Church of the Nazarene for 5 years, and Gilman First Church of the Nazarene for 19 years. He was employed by Olivet Nazarene University as the director of public security from 1986 to 1996.
His strong faith led him to many witness trips around the world with the Church of the Nazarene, traveling to Haiti, St. Lucia, Dominican Republic, Spain, Kenya and Africa.
John had a talent for upholstery, which he started a side business for many years. He used his upholstery talents to spread God’s word, handing out thousands of hand sewn hearts stamped with the words “God loves you/Kankakee, IL.” Handing out hearts to everybody he met earned John the nickname “Heart Man.” His hearts can be found all over the world in places like The Great Wall in China; Tokyo, Japan; and St. John, USVI. He also enjoyed photography and fishing.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Sandra Story; his children, John (Diane) Story Jr., of Indianapolis, Ind., and Tina (Bryan) Woodcock, of Phoenix; four grandchildren, Taylor, Laura, Krystan and Kaitlyn; a brother, Samuel Lee Story, of Orion, Mich.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James and Lloyd Story; and a sister, Loretta Carlson.
He will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. A memorial gathering and celebration of life will be at a later date, after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
