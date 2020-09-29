SYCAMORE — John R. Sims, 83, of Sycamore, passed away peacefully Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020), surrounded by his family.
John was born March 29, 1937, the son of David and Dorothy Sims, of Kankakee.
He was blessed to be brought up in a hardworking, ethical family which he modeled with his own children.
In 1953, he met Margaret “Peg” Bacino, and they wed in 1955.
They went on to have seven children.
John spent most of his working career as a contractor and industrial mechanic. He was a dedicated family man, provider, builder, mentor, teacher and friend. Hard working and knowledgeable, John earned the respect and admiration of his peers and colleagues alike. After retiring in 2001, John spent his time traveling to visit grandchildren, enjoying the outdoors, staying busy with projects, drinking coffee, reading and watching Westerns.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 58 years, Margaret “Peg” Sims; one son, Brian K. Sims: one daughter-in-law, Jacqueline (Clark) Sims; one daughter, Traci A. McElroy; and a grandson, Joseph T. Sims.
Surviving are his children, John W. Sims (Rebecca), Robin L. Sims-Quick (Randall), Richard M. Sims (Gloria), Michelle R. Sims-Casey (Patrick), Steven K. Sims (Kimberly); grandchildren, Daniel Sims, Lindsey Dunston, Rachael Patel, Helena Balleros, Christina Cover, John Quick, Joshua Quick, Adam Sims, Candis Schoenberg, Alexandra Mahanti, Shelby Higginbotham, Patrick Cole Casey, John W. Sims and Ella Ware; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Dunston, Alyvia Dunston, Ethan Dunston, William Dunston, RaeAnne Sims, John Sims, Kegan Clark-Sanchez, Noah Balleros, Gabriel Balleros, Lola Boska, Fiona Quick, Olek Clark, Ashlain Sims, Dylan Sims, Callie Schoenberg, Bryce Schoenberg, Graham Schoenberg and Victoria Mahanti.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
