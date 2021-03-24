MOMENCE — John Robert Pfeifer, 61, of Momence, passed away Sunday (March 21, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, with his devoted sister by his side.
He was born May 13, 1959, the beloved son of Robert and Marjorie (Clover) Pfeifer.
John attended a special education school in Morris, and later attended the Illinois Valley Sheltered Workshop, also in Morris.
He lived with his parents in Gardner, throughout most of his life, surrounded by family and friends.
John moved to Good Shepherd Manor, Momence, in 2007.
Surviving are his sister, Gina Pfeifer, of Burr Ridge; along with many aunts and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents.
John loved eating out, shopping for magazines, visiting Brookfield Zoo, going to museums, watching his favorite sports teams and going to the movies. He was happiest when he was on the go.
While at Good Shepherd Manor, John was on the resident council, worked in the dining room, attended church and class and participated in the Special Olympics in bowling and the softball throw, earning gold, silver and bronze medals.
Everyone who knew him loved his sweetness, gentleness and sense of humor. John was a blessing and an inspiration. He will be greatly missed by his family and his Good Shepherd Manor family.
A memorial service will be at a later date at Good Shepherd Manor, Momence.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, PO Box 260, Momence, IL 60954 or to Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe, Gardner, IL 60424.
Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhome.com.