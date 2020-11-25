KANKAKEE — John R. Panozzo, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at his home.
John was born Oct. 5, 1932, in Hammond, Ind., the son of Romeo and Marguerite Grosso Panozzo.
He was a dairy farmer.
John had a tremendous love and respect for our country.
He loved farming, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
John had a large, famous sunflower field on West Route 17. He was known for his kind heart and his words of wisdom.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
John was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
He was the loving father of Romeo (Christine) Panozzo, of Ashkum, Kathy (Corey) Jordan, of Limestone, and Lisa (Bret) Kleinert, of Ashkum; and a proud grandfather of John Panozzo, Dominick Panozzo, Nicholas Panozzo, Natalie Jordan, Dawson Jordan, William Kleinert, Kathleen Kleinert and Elizabeth Kleinert.
John is also survived by one sister, Rita Mill, of Limestone; several nieces; several nephews; and a large extended family.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother-in-law, LaVerne Mill; and one nephew, Daniel Mill.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.
Private family inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!