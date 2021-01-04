WELLMAN, Iowa — John J. Nolan, 73, of Wellman, Iowa, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, following a stroke.
John was born Nov. 1, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Frank and Bernice (Zasada) Nolan.
He graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and then attended Kankakee Community College.
John spent 40 years with the Xerox Corporation as a service technician. This long commitment with Xerox led to connections and relationships with many companies and people. One particular contract that began as technical support evolved into a 30-plus-year relationship with the sports information department of the University of Iowa men’s basketball and football teams. People would always see John and his wife, Wendy, enjoying working together on the sidelines.
He enjoyed life and the people in his life to the fullest. His family, friends, and even strangers were often right alongside of him.
John enjoyed an active life of traveling, going on cruises, biking, flower gardening or reading a good book. John could fix anything and had a passion and amazing skill for building and remodeling houses. His long-term project has been his “hobby house” in Wellman.
He generously shared his time and talents volunteering with delivering Wellman Meals on Wheels, the Coralville Food Pantry Community Meals, Girls on the Run, JingleCross, the United Way, and at many community events. He believed in helping others in any way possible. He supported the gift of life and was a regular blood donor.
Near and dear to him was his family. His love and admiration for them was deeply profound and he was always there to support them. His family includes his wife of 25 years, Wendy; children, Noelle Bradley, Emily McLemore and Peter Nolan; grandchildren, Blake Bradley, Gabrielle Bradley and Lainey Nolan; two siblings, Mike Nolan and Kathy Malvan; brother-in-law, Stephen (Jill) Hobart; many nieces and nephews; and Wendy’s parents, Jane and Bob Hobart.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and siblings, Steve Nolan, Rosemary Nolan and Christine Nolan.
No public services are being planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Iowa City Bike Library, Wellman Senior Dining, or the UI Children’s Hospital.
Please sign his online guestbook at gayandciha.com.
