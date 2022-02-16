John Noble

KANKAKEE — John L. Noble, 67, of Kankakee, passed away at his home on Feb. 5, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
John L. Noble was born March 26, 1954, in Chicago, the sixth of 14 children born to the union of George and Elizabeth Noble. He moved to Hopkins Park at the age of 3 and to Kankakee in 1970. He graduated from St. Anne Community High School and trained in auto mechanics at Kankakee Community College.
He was employed at Johns Manville for 27 years, and from 1986 until 2010, he operated Noble’s Videography and Photography.
John joined Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor William H. Copeland Jr. He served in the Transportation Ministry for many years. John was a member of Masonic Lodge 173.
Senior citizens have always had a “special” place in John’s heart. He often spent time running personal errands, providing a meal, mowing a lawn, shopping, providing transportation or just calling to see how they were doing. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Issaclerome Watson and Johnny Watson (Yolissa), all of Kankakee; his daughters, April McComb, of Chicago, and Jennifer McComb, of Tennessee; brothers, Roosevelt Noble (Debra), of Kankakee, Leon Noble (Stacy) and Lawrence Lewis, all of Pembroke Township, and Charles Lewis, of Minneapolis, Minn.; sisters, Lenora Noble and Frances (Duwayne) Lewis, all of Kankakee, and Dedra Green, of California; one aunt, JoAnn Jordan, of Flint, Mich.; in-laws, Richard Thompson, of Kankakee, and Mary Ann Noble, of Columbia, S.C.; special friends, Johnnie Bridges and Amelia Hardy, both of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Antron Amani Washington, Tiffany Gray, Brittany, Orlando and Bryce Harris and Jeremiah Watson; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, James Noble, George (Corine) Noble and Donnie Lewis; two sisters, Celestine Thompson and Ethel Mae Thomas; one grandson, Davontae Rayvion Wallace; maternal grandparents, Lugenia and Robert Jordan; and paternal grandparents, Annie Patyway and George Noble.
