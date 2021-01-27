CUSTER PARK — John James Nagy, 91, of Custer Park, passed away Jan. 20, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Hammond, Ind., the son of John and Mary (Scripnec) Nagy. John married Arlene Thompson on Aug. 21, 1954, in Chicago.
John was a steel worker for Inland Steel.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1950 to 1954. He was on the USS Wisconsin during the Korean War.
John was a member of the American Legion. He loved bowling, watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, and watching his grandchildren play sports. John loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife, Arlene; one son, John M. Nagy and his significant other, Sharon, of Minnesota; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen (John) Neyhart, of Custer Park, and Christine (Joe) Kish, of California; one sister, Madeline Schmitz, of Crete; one brother, Ronald Nagy, of Munster, Ind.; four grandchildren, Elisabeth (Jamie), Christopher, Tiffani (Mike), and Stefanie; six great-grandchildren, Emma, Addison, Arabella, Claire, Lillian and Katherine.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three siblings, Julius, Pauline and Ann Marie.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, private family interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
