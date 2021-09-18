BLOOMINGTON – John Michael “Mike” Hayes, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 14, 2021) at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Epiphany Catholic Church, Bloomington, with the Rev. Eric Powell officiating. Interment will be at a later in Camp Butler National Cemetery near Springfield, where military honors will be provided by active-duty members of the U.S. Army.
Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
Mike was born in Kankakee, on June 19, 1948, the son of Gene Thomas and Mary Lois Cassady Hayes. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Hayes.
Surviving are his daughter, Kim Hayes (Scott Stella), of Bloomington; son, Greg Hayes (Marie Casteel), of Champaign; four grandchildren; three siblings, Kathi (John) Franklin, of Lexington, Julie (Doug) Simpkins, of Bourbonnais, and Tom Hayes, of Milwaukee, Wis.
Mike served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church, Bloomington.
Mike was a business consultant in central Illinois for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed playing golf in his free time.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.
