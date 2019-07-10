John Edward McCutcheon, 62, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (July 7, 2019).
He was the loving father of Melissa (Mariusz) Sedacki, Brenda McCutcheon and John Robert McCutcheon; cherished grandfather of Nathan Matuszewski Jr.; fond brother of Cheryl (Greg) Trunk, Robert (Marlene) McCutcheon, Karen (Roger) Hill and the late Thomas (Denise) McCutcheon; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, July 12, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Drive, Romeoville. The service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
