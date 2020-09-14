ST. JAMES CITY, FLA. — On Aug. 31, 2020, John Thomas Kochel Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 53.
John was born Feb. 9, 1967, in Joliet, the son of John and Diane Kochel.
He graduated from Herscher High School, where he loved to play sports; was a great football player and excelled in wrestling.
John joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and he was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base working on aircraft. He was deployed overseas during the Gulf War.
He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Preceding him in death were his father, John.
Surviving are by his mother, Diane; his wife, Monica; his sons, Jake and Logan, and daughter, Alex; his brothers, Ron, James and William; his sisters, Deanna and Raquelle; along with several cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held
Memorial donations may be sent to: 2561 York Road, Saint James City, FL 33956
The Old Rugged Cross
“On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross,
the emblem of suffering and shame;
and I love that old cross where the dearest and best
for a world of lost sinners was slain.
To that old rugged cross I will ever be true,
its shame and reproach gladly bear;
then he’ll call me some day to my home far away,
where his glory forever I’ll share.
So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross,
till my trophies at last I lay down;
I will cling to the old rugged cross,
and exchange it some day for a crown.”
