DAYTON, OHIO — John Thomas “Jack” Sederstrand, 78, of Dayton, Ohio, and formerly of Bradley, passed away on the feast of St. Padre Pio, Sept. 23, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, after fighting numerous health battles over the past decade and finally succumbing to complications of coronavirus.
He was born in Kankakee, the son of Clifford and Elaine (Wright) Sederstrand and raised by his mother and stepfather, Glenn Mulligan, after Clifford perished in World War II while serving on board the USS Golet.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Bob.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 55 years, Carol (Volk) Sederstrand; daughter, Jill (Mike) Sandman; and sons Tom (Emily) and David (Chelsea) Sederstrand; grandchildren Samantha, Jonathan, Jacob, Charlotte, Josephine, Owen, Anthony Jack, Nathan, Glory, Avery and Brady; sister, Cathie (Clarence) Miedema; brothers, Jim and Mike (Ronda) Mulligan; four nieces; three nephews; and numerous friends in the community of faith.
Jack was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and he was a Benedictine Oblate of St. Meinrad’s ArchAbbey. He served for many years as a catechist and lector, and he brought the eucharist to patients in the hospital. Jack’s faith was paramount in his life, and he passed on to eternity after receiving last rites and the prayers of his family.
Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Centerville, Ohio, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; and it will be live-streamed at sfacc.org.
Private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Ohio.
