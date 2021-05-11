METAMORA — John M. “Jack” Oderwald, 77, of Metamora and formerly of Germantown Hills, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Saturday (May 8, 2021) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Jan. 9, 1944, in Rock Island, the son of Katherine Hartz and adopted by Howard H. and Eileen M. (Collins) Oderwald. He married Debbie A. Bertrand on Jan. 17, 1970, in Kankakee. She passed away Jan. 23, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Jane Schumacher.
Surviving are his children, Steven Oderwald, of Livermore, Calif., Crystal (Rod) Goodall, of Cornelius, N.C., Jason (Tenille) Oderwald, of Germantown Hills, and Jackie (Jonathan) Morgan, of Mooresville, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Brooke, Gabriella, Mikayla, Jacob, Jarod, Jenna and Colbie; and his twin sister, Judy Janssen, of Ashkum.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam conflict.
Jack worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 25 years, retiring in 2004. After his retirement, he spent time between Illinois and Pine Island, Fla., with his longtime companion, Lu Westermeyer.
He was a loving husband, companion, father, “papa,” brother, son and friend to many. Jack enjoyed spending his time with family and friends and instilling his love for boating. He was a compassionate and strong man. Jack always had a way to make people laugh. He was the kind of man who had the knack to fix anything and was willing to give a person the shirt off his back. Jack will be deeply missed by his family, and all who knew him. In Jack’s words… “And the beat goes on.”
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Mason Funeral Home in Metamora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Metamora, with the Rev. Greg Jozefiak officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following Mass. A private burial of his remains will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Metamora.
Memorials may be made to OSF Cancer Center.
Funeral arrangements are by Mason Funeral Homes in Metamora.
