HERSCHER — John “Jack” F. Lochner, 79, of Herscher, passed away Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) in Bourbonnais.
He was born July 13, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Lawrence and Henrietta (Niessen) Lochner. Jack married Janet Lowe on July 10, 1965. She preceded him in death Jan. 26, 2016.
Jack was a driver for Tobey’s Construction and retired in 1999. He was a lifelong resident of Herscher.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
Jack was a member of the Herscher American Legion Post 795, Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher and loved to fish. He served on the Herscher Community Fire Department from 1964 to 1989 and was the fire chief from 1987 to 1989.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Larry (Chrissy) Lochner, of Bourbonnais; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Rich) Anderson, of Herscher; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, David (Sharon) Lochner, of Kankakee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to his wife, Janet, he was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Kimberley; and sisters, Regina White and Beverly Truog.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, also at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded by Schreffler Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Herscher Fire Department or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
