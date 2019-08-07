John W. “Jack” Lanoue, 77, of Oveido, Fla., passed away July 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 14, 1941, the son of Madore and Irene Claywell Lanoue. Jack married Teresa Lay on April 18, 1980.
In Illinois, Jack was employed by Ford Motor Co. and Lanoue Auto Sales. Jack retired as company manager at U-Haul of Houston, Texas. He later retired as district manager at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, Orlando, Fla.
He served our country in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War era.
Jack was affiliated with Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Orlando. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, serving over 35 years and reaching state president status. He also was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, watching NASCAR, reading and participating in activities in the Palm Valley Retirement Community.
Surviving are his wife for the past 39 years, Teresa “Terry” Lanoue; sons, Matthew, of Nevada, Mark (Julie), of Colorado, and Michael Lay, of Florida; daughters, Dawn (Jim) Buckland, of Florida, Kristy (Lee) Lorts, of Texas, and Katherine Farr and Karolyn Cooley, of Colorado; brother, Madore “Joe” Lanoue Jr. (Michelle Levitt), of Bourbonnais; sisters, Sharon Belisle, of Bradley, and Tina (Steve) Boettcher, of Bloomington; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his infant son, Martin; parents, Madore and Irene Lanoue; and brother-in-law, Albert Belisle.
Per his request, cremation rites have been accorded.
Graveside memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family in care of Terry Lanoue, 3988 Sabal Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765.
