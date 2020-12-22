MANTENO -- John M. "Jack" Kohl, 74, of Manteno, passed away Dec. 15, 2020 at his home in Manteno.
He was born May 8, 1946, the son of John and Eleanor (Welsh) Kohl. Jack married Bonnie Van Gilder on Jan. 6, 1995, in Kankakee.
Jack served our country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
He was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion.
Jack enjoyed fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He worked as a businessman.
Surviving are his wife, of Manteno; a son, Jason (Kim) Kohl, of Evanston; and a granddaughter, Madeline "Maddy" Kohl.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!