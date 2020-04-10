MOMENCE — John “Jack” W. Inglis, 72, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at his home.
He was born Dec. 17, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Gordon B. and Edna M. Bast Inglis. He married Melanie Forburger on April 8, 2001, in Grant Park. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Veronica Inglis and fiancé, Jason Jones, of Momence; father-in-law, Don Forburger, of Momence; brother-in-law, Tom Forburger, of Momence; and sister-in-law, Lisa Forburger, of Vincennes, Ind.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and mother-in-law, Donna Smith Forburger.
He was a professional musician who sang and played the guitar and keyboard. During his initial career, he played in multiple bands that traveled around the United States. Later, he played in a variety of Rock and Blues bands in the St. Louis area. After moving to Illinois, Jack played multiple venues around the Chicagoland area. He was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. His hobbies included gardening, cooking, wine tasting and he loved his cat, Isabel.
Private funeral services will be held and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Interment will be in Sherburnville Cemetery near Grant Park.
Memorials may be made to the Sherburnville Cemetery at the mailing address of 16780 E 5000 North Road, Momence, IL 60954.
