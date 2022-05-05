SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — John “Jack” L. Busch, 78, a resident of South Daytona, Fla., passed away peacefully while surrounded by family Saturday (April 30, 2022).
Jack fought a courageous battle with cancer but always remained positive and amused others with his witty remarks. He always remarked, “things could be worse.”
Jack was born Nov. 18, 1943, in Ottawa. He graduated from Gilman High School in 1962; and then served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.
He worked in the chemical plant industry for 29 years before taking early retirement and moving from Illinois to Florida. Jack and his wife own a janitorial cleaning business that Jack oversaw until the end.
Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was known for being kind, thoughtful and extremely hard working.
He enjoyed spending time with his pets, watching NASCAR races, doing lawn and gardening work, creating healthy meals and going to the beach with his wife. He took pride in being “papa” to granddaughter, Isabella “Lizzard” and great-grandson, Kash.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Joyce Harness; and his two children, Camela Busch, of Kissimmee, Fla., and Jeffrey Busch, of Ashland, Va. Jack has one granddaughter and one great-grandson. He also has one brother, Ronald Buschl; and one sister, Sandy Krones.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George Busch and Beulah Durflinger, formerly of Gilman; and one brother, Roger Busch.