John J. Hermann Jr., 75, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019) at his home.
He was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Chicago, the son of John J. and Estelle Wilk Hermann Sr. John married Joanne L. Boudreau on June 27, 1964, in Momence. She survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Anne (Scott) Newberry, of Momence; three sons, Kenny (Lisa) Hermann, of Rowlett, Texas, Gary (Holly) Hermann, of Alexandria, Va., and David (Dana) Hermann, of St. Francis, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Megan, Addison Hermann, Hannah and Stella Hermann, and Carter and Kera Newberry; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia (Ed) Cirks, of Mt. Zion.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Shirley Reddel; and granddaughter, Alyssa Nicole Newberry.
John retired as a sheet metal worker, mechanic and lift operator for over 30 years at the Crown Cork & Seal Co. in Bradley. After his retirement, he donated many hours of maintenance at St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Academy and St. Patrick Gymnasium.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and the National Sheet Metal Workers Union.
John loved doing yard work, mowing and walking his dog, Bruiser. John was a Chicago Cubs fan.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski and the Rev. Dan Hessling officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made toward Masses or to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!