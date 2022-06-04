MOMENCE — John “Hans” Okeli Jr., 88, of Momence, passed away Monday (May 30, 2022) at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He was born July 28, 1933, in Solymar, Hungary, the son of Johann and Maria (Cservenyi) Okeli. He married Jean Latham on Feb. 26, 1956, in Brazil, Ind.
Hans came to the United States from Germany in 1952. He was an automotive mechanic and was the owner/operator of German Freight Lines Trucking Company. He also worked in farming and loved it. Hans enjoyed auto racing and motorcycles. He was a member of DANK, a group that celebrated German heritage.
Surviving are his wife, Jean Okeli, of Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, John P. and Rhonda Okeli, of Mermon, Ind.; one daughter and son-in-law, Annelise and Rory LaMontagne, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren, Mathew, Sarah, Nicholas, and Zachary Okeli and Lee, Todd, and Andrea LaMontagne; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Ray Meredith, of Texas.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Elisabeth and John Mollner and Mary Morrison; and one brother, Matthew Okeli.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.