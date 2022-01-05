BOURBONNAIS — “Hal” John Harold Seyden Jr., 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 17, 1935, in San Francisco, Calif., the son of John Harold Sr. and Edna (Knoblach) Seyden. On July 1, 1961, he married Susan Kreamer, in Bakersfield, Calif.
Hal was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Okinawa; and was a proud member of the University of California Berkeley Alumni Association.
He served the U.S. Forest Service for 45 years at various California posts. His passion for the forests of the Sierra Nevada Mountains saw him fight wildfires, join the Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol, hike the John Muir Trail, and be a thought leader in forest management. He moved to Missouri and then Illinois to support his son’s ministry efforts and to be near his grandchildren.
Hal was a man of strong faith and conviction. He was a member of Gideons International for more than 50 years, a past president of the Rotary Club, and a church deacon. He also assisted with the Girls Scouts of America and volunteered as a greeter for KTA High School students.
He enjoyed fishing, growing roses, shooting nature photography, stargazing, teaching tree identification and cheering on his kids and grandkids at their sporting events.
Surviving are his wife, Susan; son, Ben (Jessica) Seyden, of Bourbonnais; daughters, Heather (Steve) Combs, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jenni (Ray) Kosse, of Colton, Calif.; sister, Betty Roberts; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Anne Baptist Church, 205 West Sheffield St., St. Anne, with the Rev. Ben Seyden officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.