LIMESTONE — John R. “Jack” Grosso Jr., 81, of Limestone, passed away Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at his home.
Jack was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Kankakee, the son of John Sr. and Katie Ohrt Grosso.
He married Sharla Bates on May 14, 1960, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Jack was the owner/operator of Grosso Construction along with his brother, Joe.
He was a member of the Central Illinois Green Club, The Old Time Farm Show Club and the Fireside Camping Club.
Jack loved life. He restored and collected antique tractors. He also enjoyed hunting trapping, traveling and camping.
He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Sharla Grosso, of Limestone; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Bob and Debbie Grosso, of Limestone, and Bill and Julie Grosso, of Fishers, Ind.; four grandchildren, Rob and Stephanie Grosso, Lauren Grosso, Annalee Grosso and Christine Grosso; one brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Marie Grosso, of Limestone; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one infant sister; and one granddaughter, Jackie Grosso.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Interment will be in Limestone Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, Central Illinois Green Club or Kankakee Valley Genealogy Society.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
