KANKAKEE — John Edward Gerard passed away Tuesday (July 6, 2021) at Citadel Care Center of Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, with the Rev. Andrew Clyne officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
John was born on his family’s farm in Aroma Township, Kankakee County, on March 6, 1936, the youngest child and only son of John E. Gerard and Sarah Lucille Flatt. He received new life in Christ through baptism on May 24, 1936, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Evelyn Marie Davis, Dorthy Ann Barber and Sarah Jane Martinez.
Mr. Gerard married the former Betty Mae Robbins on June 11, 1960, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Kankakee. She survives.
The couple had four children, Robin E. Gerard (deceased), David J. Gerard, of Kankakee, Debra A. (Robert) Heinlein, of Crown Point, Ind., and John M. (Cindy) Gerard, of Fort Myers, Fla. Surviving are two grandsons, Michael R. (Gretchen) Heinlein, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and John E. Gerard, of Fort Myers, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Joseph G. Heinlein and Anne T. Heinlein, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; along with many sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; and former colleagues and friends.
Mr. Gerard proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961.
He joined the Kankakee Police Department on July 1, 1961, where served for nearly 35 years. Mr. Gerard quickly rose through the ranks and in 1974 was named the Kankakee Police Department Assistant Chief of Police and later KPD Deputy Chief of Police in 1985. For a time, he served as acting police chief before his retirement from the department in 1995. During his time at the department, he helped establish the Kankakee Junior Police Academy, the S.W.A.T. team, the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG), and organized many charitable endeavors on behalf of the police department. Over the years, Mr. Gerard represented the police department at many professional shooting competitions and took home several awards. He fired his gun on duty only two or three times in his career, once to save the life of Sgt. Robert Pepin.
In his retirement, Mr. Gerard stayed active in the community, including several years providing security at Peoples Bank of Kankakee. For more than 40 years, he served as a mentor and coach to dozens of young people at his Gold Star Gym Boxing Club in Kankakee, several of whom were champions in the Chicago Golden Gloves and a few who went on to fight professionally.
He was a lifelong fan of St. Louis Cardinals Baseball.
Memorials may be made for Masses.
“Please pray for the repose of his soul and that he be at peace in Jesus Christ as he awaits the resurrection of the body and the life of the world to come,” the family said.
