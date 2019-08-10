John J. Fogarty, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at his beloved home. He was born May 3, 1940, the son of John and Catherine “Kate” (Hurley) Fogarty. John married Janet Thiesfeld on March 29, 1986, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone.
John was an entrepreneur for almost 40 years and founder of Mokan Mechanical Insulation. He was a member of the Heat & Frost Insulators Union 17. He lived the life he had dreamed of as a child. John was a determined man who lived by his own rules. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
John was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a founding member of the Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Janet Fogarty, of Bourbonnais; four daughters and one son-in-law, Susan Fogarty, of Kankakee, Pamela Fogarty, of Bourbonnais, Erin and Matt Weakley, of Bourbonnais, and Maureen Fogarty, of Manteno; four grandchildren, Justin, Samantha, Ryne and Raegan; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Sharon and Charles Miller, Colleen Fogarty, Marian and Jonathan Hayes and Catherine and Robert Anderson; one sister-in-law, Linda Fogarty; many nieces and nephews; and wonderful neighbors, Georgia and Darvin Smith.
John was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Carl (Rose) Fogarty, Gary Fogarty and Michael Fogarty.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, where a Marine Corps League Service will be held at 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, where he was a parishioner. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253 or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
