John Finks

BRADLEY — John A. Finks, 74, of Bradley, passed away Friday (April 30, 2021) at his home.
He was born Feb. 9, 1947, in Lincoln, Neb., the son of Lloyd and Virginia (Foster) Finks. John married Mary L. Adler on March 5, 1973, at Holy Name Church in Omaha, Neb.
John retired from CSL Behring after working more than 40 years in the International Regulatory Affairs Department. He also retired from the Kankakee County Courthouse, where he worked as a bailiff.
John enjoyed doing yardwork and going to Burger King for a senior citizens’ coffee.
He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Finks, of Bradley; three daughters, Jennie Finks, of Kankakee, Becky Finks, of Kankakee, and Beth Finks, of Bradley; four grandchildren, Mary, Landon, Evan and Kenna Grace; one sister, Linda Henningsen, of Lincoln, Neb.; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Treva Finks, of Colorado; and his best pal, Frankie Finks.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Jean Clark.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.