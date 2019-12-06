John Vincent DeSalvo, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Vito and Virginia Petrarca DeSalvo. John married Cecile Spinozzi on Nov. 8, 1953, at Saint Liborius Church in Stegar.
John retired from the Illinois Central Railroad. He loved visiting Las Vegas and going to the casinos. John enjoyed golfing and watching horse racing.
Surviving are his wife, Cecile DeSalvo, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Frank Tripodi, of Bourbonnais; two grandsons, Frank John Tripodi (Nancy Sanchez), of Bourbonnais, and Michael Shawn Tripodi (Krista Warren), of Bradley; and one sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Louis Melone, of Frankfort.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, William DeSalvo, Donald DeSalvo, Anthony DeSalvo and Joseph DeSalvo; and one sister, Carmella Feminis.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood.
