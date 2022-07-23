john chism

BOURBONNAIS — John F. Chisum Jr., 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (July 20, 2022) at his home.

He was born Oct. 11, 1941, in Jackson, Tenn., the son of John F. Sr. and Elizabeth (Carson) Chisum. John married Nola Magruder Kelly on Sept. 19, 2002, in Kankakee.

John worked as a superintendent for Illinois Central Railroad, retiring after 37 years.

