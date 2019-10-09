John A. Bereza, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church.
