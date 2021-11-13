John Allie

ELDORADO — John A. Allie, 54, of Eldorado, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 9, 2021) at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado.
He was born June 5, 1967, in Paxton. John was the son of Herbert and Bennette (Brookins) Allie. On Jan. 21, 2000, John married the former Sabrina Rabideau.
John was employed as a maintenance worker for Beck’s Drug and Health Care Products in Eldorado.
Surviving are his loving wife, Sabrina Allie, of Eldorado; two sons, Dylan Allie, of Eldorado, and Colin Vanhorn and fiancé Lindsey Jett, of Jefferson City, Tenn.; his mother, Bennette Allie, of Kankakee; one brother, Sam and Patricia Allie, of Manhattan; two sisters, Sharon Breitbarth, of Kankakee, and Elizabeth and David Young, also of Kankakee; one granddaughter, Skylar Vanhorn; mother and father-in-law, Ronald and Donna Rabideau, of Harrisburg; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Dollar and Edwin Berrios, of DuQuoin, Gloria and Jason LeClaire, of Junction; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, Herbert Allie; and his brother-in-law, Dale Breitbarth.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
