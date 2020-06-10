KANKAKEE — Joel D. “Papa” Fortin Jr., 98, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 7, 2020) at his home.
He was born June 1, 1922, in Hoopeston, the son of Joel D. Sr. and Lucille (Castonia) Fortin. Joel married Beverly Jensen on Dec. 1, 2018, in Kankakee, at the X-line Sportman’s Club.
Joel owned and operated Fortin’s Tavern for 50 years. He was a butcher and made the best hamburgers in Kankakee County. He was a lifetime member of the Aroma Park American Legion, where he was also the “last surviving World War II veteran.” Joel was also a lifetime member of the X-line Sportman’s Club and the 100 Club.
He graduated high school in Plymouth, Ind., where he was a star football player.
Joel was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II as a tank destroyer.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly Fortin, of Kankakee; stepchildren, Gary and Jean Thompson, of Florida, Michael and Lynn Thompson, of Missouri, Scott and Cindy Thompson, of Kankakee, Lori Goss, of Plainfield, Tina and Terry Hull, of L’Erable, James and Judy Jensen, of Advance, Mo., Robert and Julie Jensen, of Evanston, William and Sherry Jensen, of Bradley, and Pamela and Matthew Merrill, of Bourbonnais; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Fae Halloway, of Lowell, Ind.; and close friends, Tom Fraher and Rich Stadds.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his first wife, Gail Fortin (Readman); one brother, Ronald Fortin; and five sisters, Irene, Rosemary, Mae, RoseAline and Mary Louise.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Aroma Park American Legion.
