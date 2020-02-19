jody lafond

“On February 14, we sent our Best Angel Home...God had a bigger plan for her.”
GRANT PARK — Jody L. Lafond, 65, of Grant Park, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Kankakee, the daughter of Russell and Elinor Bellee Sadler.
Jody worked for Donovan Fertilizer Plant for many years. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.
Her smile could fill a room. Jody’s laughter, contagious. Her generosity, unsurpassed. Her style, pure class. Her work ethic, tireless. Her heart, so giving and full of love...She was a mother, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt, and a friend who will truly be missed by all.
Jody adored her grandkids and would do anything for them. She was 100 percent hockey grandma and loved to cheer for them from the stands! She loved to cheer for them anywhere. She even has acquired some extra grandkids through the years, and they all loved their “Grandma Jody!”
Surviving are her longtime companion of 30 years, Bob Duis, of Grant Park; one daughter and son-in-law, Mandy and Pat McNeely, of Kankakee; one son, Jerod Lafond, of Beaverville; one daughter-in-law, Jessica Lafond, of St. Anne; two grandchildren, Ethan McNeely and Carson McNeely; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Cris and Daniel “Bo” Perkinson, of Piper City, and Terri and Tom Koronkowski, of Kankakee; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jody was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. The Rev. Vern Arseneau will celebrate the Mass. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
