KANKAKEE — Joanne Lillard, 72, of Kankakee, passed away April 10, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 28, 1949, in Chicago, the daughter of Loe Henry Toney and Luvenia Lafayette.
Joanne worked as a caregiver and foster grandparent.
She had been a resident of the Kankakee County area for 65 years.
Her hobbies included cooking, dancing, playing Bingo, helping friends and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Joanne was a member of St. Anne Woods Chapel in Pembroke Township.
Surviving are two daughters, Rosita (Ollie) Lillard-English, of Arlington, Texas; and Rokeshia Lillard, of Kankakee; four sons, Lamont Lillard Jr., of Hopkins Park, Lamar Lillard, of Hopkins Park, Lamel Lillard, of Winona, Minn., and Lamere Lillard, of Kankakee; brothers, Sylvester (Dora) Lafayette, of Arlington, Texas, and Ralph Lafayette, of Minneapolis, Minn.; 20 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Joyce Lafayette.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, until the noon funeral service at Church of the Cross, 13043 East 2260S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Jorell Glass officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Face masks and social distancing are required.
