BOURBONNAIS — Joanne Lavonne Gremar, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) at Heritage Village Nursing home in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Sisseton, S.D., the daughter of Richard and Vanita (Thurmond) Kelly Edwards. Joanne married Aaron Gremar on May 8, 1952, in Santa Monica, Calif. He preceded her in death March 25, 2001.
Joanne was a secretary at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, and Texize in Kankakee.
She loved sewing for her children and grandchildren. Joanne made bridesmaid’s dresses and wedding gowns. She enjoyed making cards on the computer for birthdays and special occasions for her family and friends. Joanne spent many hours walking her little Yorkie, Pippi, stopping to visit with neighbors along the way.
Joanne spent 20 years traveling with her husband and children while he was in the U.S. Air Force.
The whole family enjoyed many camping trips together, mostly to Indiana Beach and The Covered Bridge Festival. Joanne loved spending time with her family, cooking big Sunday dinners for everyone and playing with her grandchildren. She always wore a happy smile.
Joanne was a member of College Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Kathy Gremar, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Shirley and Kevin Easter, of Momence, and Tammy and Donnie Johnson, of Riverview, Fla.; six grandchildren, Keith Easter (Annie Matyasec), Amy Easter (Mike Wilken), Alison (Brian) Zipper, Katie Gremar, Becca Gremar (Taylor Pokraka) and Logan (Meredith) Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Madison Studdard, Kellen Zipper, Emmett Zipper, Nolan Zipper and Skylar Johnson; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Esther Edwards, of Seal Beach, Calif.; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Ethel Gremar, of Wiggins, Miss.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Aaron Gremar; she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Interment will be at noon in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
