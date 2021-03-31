Joann Yergler

CISSNA PARK — Joann C. Yergler, 86, of Cissna Park, passed away Sunday (March 28, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Oct. 17, 1934, in Artesia Township, the daughter of Albert W. and Carolina L. (Krumwiede) Seggebruch. They preceded her in death. Joann married Samuel R. Yergler Jr. on April 9, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove. He preceded her in death Dec. 24, 1975.
Surviving are one son, Kevin (Becky) Yergler, of Cissna Park; three daughters, Julie (Ed) Steiner, of Cissna Park, Christine (John) Callahan, of Hinsdale, and Beth (Tom) Schroeder, of Watseka; one sister, Rhoda Seggebruch, of Peoria; one brother, Dale (Madalyn) Seggebruch, of Onarga; 11 grandchildren, Cara (Dan) Whalen, Karl (Krista) Steiner, Jared (Julie) Yergler, Carrie (Chad) Rust, Ashleigh (Chad) Verkler, Bryana Yergler, Bret (Brian) Neukomm, Raelynn (Justin) Estay, Claire Callahan, Charlotte Callahan and Jordan Schroeder; 25 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Caleb, Caitlyn and Alyson Whalen; Kipten, Lincoln, Isabelle, Andersen and Gabrielle Steiner; James, Joel and Jonah Yergler; Kynzie and Klay Rust; Malaki, Lilyana and Lydia Verkler; Brady, Brittyn, Bransyn, Bria and Bryant Neukomm; and Skyler, Tinley and Weston Estay; along with several nieces and nephews.
Joann was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, L.W.M.L. and Ladies Aid, and Cissna Park American Legion Auxiliary.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove. The Rev. Tim Hahn will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
