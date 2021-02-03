BOURBONNAIS — JoAnn J.Wadley, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Jan. 28, 2021) at her home.
She was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph Butters and Adela Rogacz Butters Paulauskis. JoAnn married Philip E. Wadley on Oct. 14, 1951, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Kankakee.
JoAnn was a homemaker.
She was a parishioner of St. John Paul II, Kankakee.
JoAnn loved her family, especially her three grandchildren, Corey (Julie) Mills, Benjamin Preston and Brittani Overacker; three great-grandchildren, Abigail and Kaitlyn Mills and Ayden Alayoubi; and her cat, Rio Suite.
Surviving are two daughters and three sons-in-law, Andrea (Jeffrey) Preston of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Kimberly (Donald) Rapier, of Bradley, and John Abbott, of Apollo Beach, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her husband; her daughter, Kristine Abbott; her parents; one brother, Vince Paulauskis; stepfather, William Paulauskis Sr.; and stepbrother,William Paulauskis Jr.
Private family services will be held. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., or New Beginnings for Cats, 7701 E. 3500N Road, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
