NEW LENOX — JoAnn Mayotte, 78, of New Lenox, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) after a six-year battle with cancer.
JoAnn was born in Kankakee, on March 9, 1942, the daughter of Cecil and Gail VanMeter.
Preceding her in death were her father, Cecil; her mother, Gail; and stepfather, Jim.
Surviving are her husband, Steve; daughters, Shelly and Victoria; and her son, Michael; as well as her grandchildren, Damen, Stephen, Connor, Grace and Elyssa; and great-grandchildren, Vincent, Taylor and Killian.
JoAnn and Steve were married 57 wonderful, fun-filled years.
JoAnn will be remembered as a woman with a huge heart, full of love for her family and friends, who never met a stranger, and could make anyone she met smile and laugh. She taught all around her what true strength and courage looks like.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
A small, private family service will be held in Seminole, Fla.
