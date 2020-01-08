AROMA PARK — JoAnn Deaton, 85, of Aroma Park, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Amita Health Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
She was born May 12, 1934, in Booneville, Miss., the daughter of Ray and Vera Mae Bonds. JoAnn married Clellan Deaton on Jan. 7, 1950, in Corinth, Miss. He preceded her in death in 2015.
JoAnn was a retired employee of The Daily Journal.
Surviving are one son, Mike Deaton, of Arkansas; two daughters, Mary Jo Deaton, of Bradley, and Margaret Johnson, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Michael Deaton, Lucas Deaton and Matt Arseneau; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no local services.
Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in Booneville Cemetery in Booneville, Miss.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
