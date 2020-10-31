Joann Cantrell

BOURBONNAIS — Joann L. Cantrell, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) at her home.
She was born June 22, 1929, the daughter of Arnold and Theresa (Greenmeyer) Nolden, in Beardstown.
Joann married Charles Cantrell on Dec. 20, 1949, in Joliet. He preceded her in death in 1966.
She worked as a clerk for Montgomery Ward for 40 years before retiring in 1991.
Joann was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, where she volunteered much of her time. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her two sons, Kenneth (Susan) Cantrell, of Donovan, and Charles (Donna) Cantrell, of Brookport; two daughters, Katherine LaVoie, of Bourbonnais, and Judy VanAntwerp, of Bourbonnais; 14 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Levi Josiah Cross; two sons-in-law, Greg LaVoie and Donald Hochschild; one brother; and three sisters.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
