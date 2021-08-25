Joan Tiarks

CLIFTON — Joan Ruby Tiarks (Lafond), 93, of Clifton, formerly of Beaverville, passed away Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021) at Arcadia Care Nursing Home in Clifton.
She leaves her children, Kathryn Giger, Reno, Nev.; Marcia (John) Johnson, Clifton; Nancy Tiarks, Cabery; Steven (Debbie) Tiarks, Chattaroy, Wash.; Susan (Tony) Volz, Bend, Ore.; Michael (Amanda) Tiarks, Missouri; and Christine (Charles) Bourgeois, Grayslake; grandchildren, Daniel (Tracey) Giger, Nicholas (Heather) Giger, Corrie (Andrew) Singleton, Neil (Ashley) Johnson, Bart (Shawna) Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Jennifer (Edsel II) Siira, Heather (Kelly) Morgan, Mary (Aaron) McCracken, Melissa (Jim) Primka, Rebecca Maddux, Amanda (Ron) Van Heest, Brian (Lezlie) Tiarks, Crystal Tiarks, Paul (Stephanie) Tiarks, Cole Bourgeois and Caleb Bourgeois; great-grandchildren, Henry Singleton, Sophia Johnson, Clara Johnson, Penny Siira, Edsel Siira III, Atticus Siira, Glen Morgan, Caiden McCracken, Gunnar McCracken, Nathan Primka, Ben Primka, Cooper Maddux, Kayla Maddux, Sophia Van Heest, Chandler Tiarks, Joseph Tiarks, Amelia Tiarks, Gracie Seabert, Delia Tiarks and Eli Tiarks; and one sister-in-law, Dorthy Lafond, of Manteno.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Herb Tiarks; parents, Eddie and Leah Lafond; siblings, George Lafond, Dorothy Mae Drach, Eunice Arseneau, Wayne Lafond and Gail Lafond; son-in-law, Robert Giger; grandchildren, Karen Giger and Ross Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Ella Johnson, Noah Johnson and Braeden Seabert.
Joan was born April 17, 1928, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edward and Leah (Mailloux) Lafond. She married Herbert W. Tiarks on April 17, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Beaverville.
She grew up in rural Iroquois County, near Beaverville and Martinton, on the family farm, with her five siblings. Joan graduated high school from Donovan Township High School in 1946. Prior to her marriage, she lived in Kankakee and worked at a hosiery factory. After she became married, she worked for the Holy Family Academy in Beaverville as one of the cooks in the cafeteria. She was primarily a homemaker.
After her 1948 marriage to Herb Tiarks, they lived in Beaverville and raised seven beautiful children during their 50-year marriage. Herb passed away shortly after their 50th anniversary in 1998.
Joan was very active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Beaverville, for her entire life. Her family being some of the founders of the church and the town. Joan was also a large part of the American Legion Auxiliary, holding several offices, including president. This was a family passion passed on to her from her father, who was also very active in this organization. St. Mary’s Catholic Church was a very important part of her life, always attending Mass there until she no longer could.
Joan’s hobbies included playing cards, crocheting and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed watching them play on TV.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Beaverville, with the Rev. Dennis Spies officiating. Graveside services will be after the Mass, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Restoration Fund, Masses or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
