CISSNA PARK — Joan Diane (Mogler) Rudin passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Drive through visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park. A private funeral will be held with burial following in Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Ervin and Elma (Zaugg) Mogler welcomed Joan into the world Aug. 21, 1949, at West Bend, Iowa.
At the age of 15, she gave her heart to our Lord and Savior and was baptized Aug. 8, 1965. After graduating from West Bend High School in 1967, she began a career in nursing at the University of Iowa, where she graduated in 1971. She then went to nurse practitioner school in Prescott, Ariz.
On June 19, 1977, Joan was led by the Lord to join Gerald Rudin in marriage at West Bend, Iowa. Unto this union were born five children, Gail (Vince) Lober, of Cissna Park, Julie (Mark) Sidarous, of Chicago, Sarah (Josh) Peoples, of St. Joseph, Dan Rudin, of Philadelphia, Pa., and Jodi (Justin) Sinn, of Cissna Park.
The family lived in Kankakee until they moved to Cissna Park in 1995.
Joan was a faithful mother and grandmother, and she devoted many of her talents and time to her children and 14 grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ervin and Elma Mogler; and one brother, Curtis Mogler.
Surviving are her husband, children, grandchildren and siblings: Beverly Knapp of Cissna Park, Mary (Manuel) Gerber, of West Bend, Iowa, Harriet (Bruce) Metzger, of Alvord, Iowa, and Chuck (Beth) Mogler, of West Bend, Iowa; along with many nieces and nephews.
Joan was a member of the Cissna Park Apostolic Christian Church. Hers was a life well lived and although it seemed to be cut too short, she certainly leaves an example of Godly love and charity for family and friends to share with the rest of the world.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Nursing Home in Fairbury, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!