Joan Mueller

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joan Muriel Williams Mueller, 94, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior. She left a legacy of faith and love for all who knew her.
Joan was born in Evanston, on Jan. 28, 1927, the daughter of the Rev. Dr. Morgan Williams and Maud (Madelyn) Williams.
She was raised primarily in Kankakee, where her father served as pastor of the First United Methodist Church.
Joan graduated from Kankakee High School in 1944 and received her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1948 from the University of Illinois.
On Feb. 9, 1948, she married Paul Friedrich Mueller. They raised two sons, Paul and David, and two daughters, Lora and Rae.
Joan was active in the community of Arlington, Texas, where she lived for more than 50 years. She served as president and historian of the Arlington Women of Rotary Club, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Arlington, where she sang in the choir and was a long-time member of the Adult Bible Class. After receiving her teaching certificate, she taught English, special education and computer literacy for many years at Bailey Junior High School in Arlington.
She had a passion for life and was filled with a spirit of adventure. Joan loved reading, writing and swimming and traveled to many parts of the globe, including Hawaii, Alaska, China, Australia, Africa, United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Greece, Russia and Canada. Joan enjoyed expressing her creativity through drawing, music and fashion. She had an ability to strike up a conversation and make new friends wherever she went, and was admired by family and friends for her positive spirit, gregarious nature and heart of compassion.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Paul; and her sisters, Roma Abbott and Kathleen Ruch.
Survivors are a sister, Adine Kretschmer and husband, Keith; four children, Lora Funderburk and husband, Gary, Paul Mueller, David Mueller and wife, Sherry and Rae Dennehy and husband, William; seven grandchildren, Kristen Funderburk-Ivey and husband, Douglas, Morgan Leigh Funderburk, Kathryn Mueller, Christine Mueller, Bryn Dennehy and wife, Mecca, Shannon Dennehy and Tara Dennehy; along with numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held later this year.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
