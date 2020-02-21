LITTLETON, COLO. — Joan Elizabeth Marshall, 89, of Littleton, Colo., and formerly of Watseka, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at home with her dog Riley. She died from breast cancer.
She was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Watseka, the daughter of Harry G. and Ethel E. Armstrong. Joan married Myrl “Huck” Marshall on Feb. 4, 1951, in Watseka.
Surviving are one daughter, Myrla Joan Marshall, of Aurora, Colo.; one son, Matthew Wade Marshall, of Leesburg, Va.; and one granddaughter, Courtney (Nate) Herbert, of Aurora, Colo.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband; her parents; one infant son, Bradley Evans Marshall; one son-in-law, Fredrick “Linc” Lance; and one daughter-in-law, Julie H. Marshall.
Joan was a 1948 graduate of Watseka Community High School, where during her senior year she had been the anonymous editor of the Broadcaster’s gossip column. She was also an alumna of Illinois State Normal University.
Although Huck and Joan moved to Colorado in 2015 to be near their daughter and granddaughter, Joan’s heart remained in Watseka, where she had been the owner and operator of Armstrong Plumbing and Heating for many years and was involved in numerous activities for the community. One of her achievements of which she was most proud was that she was chairman of the Watseka Planning and Zoning Committee when Wal-Mart opened its new location. She was also a past president of the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; a past president, as well as many other board positions, for the First Christian Church in Watseka during her 79 years as a member there; a past president of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority; a lifetime member of the Iroquois County Historical Society; and a member of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce. Joan was honored for her outstanding support and contributions to the Illinois Army National Guard and the Veterans of Illinois.
Joan was known for her fun-loving and playful nature and for being quick to laugh and find joy in the moment. Over the years, she was involved with many card clubs, and she and Huck hosted many parties. She was also known for her generosity, being a good friend to all who knew her, and having an unwavering faith that buoyed her through life’s losses and other challenges.
She loved Watseka, her family and friends, old episodes of “Gunsmoke,” and her rescued Chihuahua mix Riley!
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Christian Church, 546 N. 6th St., Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Ben Stone officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Watseka.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
