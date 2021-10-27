KANKAKEE — Joan M. “Joanie” Schultz, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) at her home.
She was born June 23, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clifford and Marguerite Regnier Walsh.
Joanie married Clarence Schultz on June 22, 1963, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph Seminary and St. Mary’s Nursing School in Kankakee.
Joanie was a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She enjoyed camping and going on hunting trips with Clarence. She loved taking care of people — especially her grandchildren. She used to attend the Osh Kosh Air Show in Wisconsin each year.
Joanie was a parishioner of St. John Paul II West Campus Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her devoted husband, Clarence Schultz, of Kankakee; two sons, Dr. Curt Schultz, of Chicago, and Steve and Kelly Schultz, of Bradley; one daughter, Pamela and AC Schumacher, of Montana; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Dr. Michael and Gloria Walsh, of Auburn, Ala.; and three sisters, Sr. Sharon Ann Walsh LCM, of Evergreen Park, Kathleen Szurek, of Chicago, and Julie and Matthew Adams, of Plymouth, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. John Paul II West Campus in Kankakee.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
